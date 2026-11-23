Biden's memoir stresses India's role in US-China rivalry
What's the story
In his recently released memoir, Promise Me, America, former United States President Joe Biden has highlighted the importance of India in America's strategy to counter China's rise. He strongly endorsed the US-India partnership and initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Biden recalled his efforts in shepherding a US-India nuclear agreement through the Senate in 2006, which he believes elevated bilateral relations.
Strategic partnership
Biden envisions stronger US-India ties
Biden emphasized the need for a stronger strategic partnership with India, citing "obvious reasons" despite acknowledging US ties with Pakistan.
He credited the 1965 Immigration Act for increasing Indian immigration to the US and strengthening bilateral ties.
The former president also included India in his vision of a new "Pacific community" to ensure regional stability against China's rise.
Economic alliance
Economic alliance to counter China's influence
Biden envisioned a powerful economic alliance to counter China's influence, writing, "Together, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and New Zealand have a combined economy of $60 trillion, compared to China's approximately $19 trillion."
He stressed building on these strengths with greater military interoperability and shared values.
IMEC potential
IMEC as a 'brilliant' initiative
Biden also stressed the significance of IMEC, which was launched at the September 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi.
He described it as a simple yet brilliant initiative that could create a trade route from Mumbai through the Arabian Peninsula to Haifa and southern Europe.
However, he acknowledged that IMEC has faced delays due to recent conflicts in West Asia.