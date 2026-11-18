Biden's 'Promise Me, America' reveals criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu
Right before leaving office in January 2025, Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to praise his "courage" after a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.
But now, Biden's upcoming memoir < em>Promise Me, America reveals he actually had some tough criticisms for Netanyahu behind the scenes.
Biden accuses Netanyahu of undermining institutions
In his book, Biden says he was frustrated with how Netanyahu handled civilian safety during military operations and felt the Israeli leader put politics first.
He even compared Netanyahu's leadership style to Trump-like tendencies, accusing him of undermining democratic institutions for personal gain.