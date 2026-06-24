Bill Gates admits to affairs with multiple Russian women

Affair revelations

Gates informed Melinda about affairs

Gates admitted to three extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt. He said he informed his then-wife Melinda about the affairs with Nigmatulina and Antonova before 2013. The testimony also revealed that Epstein was introduced to Gates by Nikolic in 2011. Gates said he never discussed any of the three women with Epstein, suggesting that Nikolic may have been the source of information for Epstein.