Bill Gates admits to affairs with multiple Russian women
What's the story
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has admitted to having affairs with Russian women, including bridge player Mila Antonova and nuclear scientist Karima Nigmatulina. The revelations came during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on June 10. The transcript of the interview was released yesterday, shedding light on Gates's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Blackmail allegations
Epstein attempted to blackmail Gates
The testimony also detailed an alleged blackmail attempt by Epstein. It centered around a draft email dated July 18, 2013, released by the US Department of Justice. In the email, Epstein wrote about Gates's personal conduct and his own role in facilitating illicit activities for Gates. Gates described this as an effort by Epstein to gain "leverage" and suggested it amounted to attempted blackmail.
Testimony details
'He never blackmailed me'
During his testimony, Gates said he wasn't directly blackmailed but acknowledged that the context suggested Epstein contemplated such actions. He said, "He never blackmailed me, but looking at these emails, it raises a serious probability that he contemplated blackmailing me." The draft email also mentioned Boris Nikolic, a former science adviser to Gates who was leaving his position.
Affair revelations
Gates informed Melinda about affairs
Gates admitted to three extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt. He said he informed his then-wife Melinda about the affairs with Nigmatulina and Antonova before 2013. The testimony also revealed that Epstein was introduced to Gates by Nikolic in 2011. Gates said he never discussed any of the three women with Epstein, suggesting that Nikolic may have been the source of information for Epstein.
Investigation scope
Ongoing investigation into Epstein's connections
The testimony is part of a larger congressional investigation into Epstein's network of wealthy and influential associates. Images released by House Oversight Committee Democrats showed Gates with unidentified women whose faces were obscured. The committee has not announced any plans for further hearings or interviews related to Epstein's contacts.