Blast near Asadabad school kills at least 10, injures 110
A powerful explosion hit near a school in Asadabad, Kunar province, on Saturday morning, leaving at least 10 people dead and 110 injured.
The blast caused major damage to classrooms and left the area in chaos, with survivors describing scenes of destruction and confusion.
Investigators probe mining companies' depot negligence
Early investigations suggest negligence at an explosives depot belonging to mining companies near the school may have triggered the blast.
Local resident Noor Rahman shared how he rushed through the wreckage to help his injured niece, capturing the fear and urgency many felt.
Authorities are still looking into what exactly went wrong as some victims remain hospitalized and others recover at home.