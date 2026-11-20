Bloomberg's Hordern removed at Shenzhen summit after Jensen Huang question
At a major summit in Shenzhen with Trump, Xi, and Putin, Bloomberg chief political correspondent Annmarie Hordern was escorted out after she asked if former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had been disloyal to the US.
The question came up during a Trump-Xi meeting, and even though the White House tried to get her back in for later talks with Putin, Chinese officials stood firm on her removal.
Jensen Huang resigned amid espionage reports
Hordern's question spotlighted the controversy around Huang's recent resignation: he stepped down on November 12 after reports of an alleged affair tied to Chinese espionage.
NVIDIA found no evidence of a security breach, but Huang agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
The incident also showed how differently China and the US handle tough questions from journalists at big events, underscoring a stark clash between American and Chinese media norms.