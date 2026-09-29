Boat carrying 60 overturns off Mona Island after machete fight

Many passengers are still missing, with the US Coast Guard and partners searching in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage, Mona Passage and Caribbean Sea.

This tragedy is part of a larger pattern: thousands of Haitian migrants are risking dangerous journeys to escape violence at home.

Just days earlier, another boat with Haitian migrants was stopped by authorities in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Sept. 22.

The U.N. says 1.5 million people have been displaced by Haiti's crisis.