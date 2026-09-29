Boat carrying 60 overturns off Mona Island after machete fight
A boat carrying about 60 people overturned off Mona Island, west of Puerto Rico, on September 27 after a machete fight broke out on board.
Everyone ended up in the water without life jackets. By the next day, four survivors were pulled from the sea and two bodies were recovered.
Coast guard searches for missing migrants
Many passengers are still missing, with the US Coast Guard and partners searching in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage, Mona Passage and Caribbean Sea.
This tragedy is part of a larger pattern: thousands of Haitian migrants are risking dangerous journeys to escape violence at home.
Just days earlier, another boat with Haitian migrants was stopped by authorities in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Sept. 22.
The U.N. says 1.5 million people have been displaced by Haiti's crisis.