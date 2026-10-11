Bollywood actor Khan detained in Mumbai protest demanding CEC's resignation
Bollywood actor Imran Khan was briefly detained by Mumbai police on Saturday, October 10, 2026, after joining a protest at August Kranti Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The demonstration, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s demand, saw around 400 people, including Khan, his cousin Zayn Marie Khan, and girlfriend Lekha Washington, taken into custody.
After his release, Khan could be heard saying "Jai Hind" to the police.
Tushar Gandhi called protest, FIR registered
The protest was called by Tushar Gandhi and focused on support of the CJP's demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Police registered an FIR against several protesters under laws for disobedience and unlawful assembly.
By the end of Saturday, the police released detainees from the detention centers.