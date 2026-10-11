Bollywood actor Khan detained in Mumbai protest demanding CEC's resignation

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was briefly detained by Mumbai police on Saturday, October 10, 2026, after joining a protest at August Kranti Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstration, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s demand, saw around 400 people, including Khan, his cousin Zayn Marie Khan, and girlfriend Lekha Washington, taken into custody.

After his release, Khan could be heard saying "Jai Hind" to the police.