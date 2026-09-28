Bomb scare near RAF Fairford prompts arrests, Iran's embassy denies
World
A bomb scare near RAF Fairford, a UK airbase used by US forces, sparked a big police response on early Sunday, September 27, 2026, and led to five British men in their 20s being arrested.
Some media hinted at Iranian involvement, but Iran's embassy in London firmly called these claims "unfounded and malicious," stressing they had nothing to do with the incident.
UK probes incident, Iran criticizes media
UK counterterrorism police are still investigating what actually happened and why.
Meanwhile, Iran has criticized British media for jumping to conclusions, urging everyone not to spread speculation before the facts are clear.