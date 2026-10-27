Bombay High Court grants actor Khan reprieve after Centre assurance
World
Actor Imran Khan just got a breather from the Bombay High Court: the Centre assured the court that no coercive action will be taken against him until November 2.
This follows a "Leave India" notice from Mumbai's Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which told him to leave by October 28 after he was briefly detained at a protest earlier this month.
Khan challenges notice, denies involvement
Khan has challenged the notice in court, calling it "illegal" and saying he wasn't involved with the protest organizers.
On top of that, he's facing possible cancelation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status, and the next court hearing is set for November 2, so things are still up in the air for now.