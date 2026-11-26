Brampton resident Jasjeet Singh arrested for alleged extortion in Canada
A 29-year-old from Brampton, Jasjeet Singh, has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening a victim's family, home, and business to demand money.
The case dates to September 5, and his arrest is being seen as a big step forward against these kinds of crimes.
Canadian authorities issued 188 removal orders
Things escalated when a fire was set at a business on September 5, causing about C$100,000 in damage.
This is not an isolated case: Canadian authorities have issued 188 removal orders on various inadmissibility grounds just in September, and those figures pertained to extortion-related violence and crime.
Singh's arrest is part of a wider crackdown to keep communities safer from threats and violence tied to extortion.