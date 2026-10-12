Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges
Russell Brand, the British comedian and actor known for movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, is now facing serious legal trouble.
He showed up at a London court Monday, accused by six women of rape and sexual assault from 1999 to 2009.
Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges and was seen arriving with his wife, Laura Gallacher.
The trial could run for up to 12 weeks, and for now, he's out on bail.
Accusations involve Labour conference and broadcasters
Prosecutors say the accusations include an alleged rape during a Labour Party conference and assaults involving women who worked at a TV station and a radio station.
While Brand built his fame in film, TV, and more recently online, these charges have put his career under intense scrutiny.
UK law keeps the identities of alleged victims confidential for their protection.