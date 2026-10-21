Brazil's Lula da Silva sues Meta over Flavio Bolsonaro favoritism
World
As Brazil gears up for its presidential runoff, Meta (the company behind Instagram) is under fire for allegedly favoring Flavio Bolsonaro, a far-right senator.
Lula da Silva's team says they couldn't boost their Instagram posts and have taken the issue to court, which has now told Meta to treat all candidates fairly.
Meta denies bias, cites technical glitches
Meta says it's not picking sides and blames technical glitches affecting multiple campaigns.
Meta said it was aware of some issues and was working to resolve these as quickly as possible.
Still, this controversy has sparked bigger questions about how fair and transparent social media really is during elections, and whether everyone gets a level playing field online.