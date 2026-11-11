British politicians urge UK to secure Sheikh Hasina's safety
Six British politicians are asking their government to help make sure former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is safe when she returns from India in December.
They are worried about her facing torture, political violence, or even execution back home, and want the UK to step in before she travels.
Legal safeguards sought for Sheikh Hasina
The group is calling for Bangladesh to promise not to execute Hasina and to keep her safe during her return.
They also say she should be able to choose her own lawyers, have a fair chance to challenge her conviction, and get an independent review of the legal process, possibly with help from the United Nations.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is not issuing her a passport and wants any return handled through an extradition treaty with India.