Jack is currently living in a hotel with a relative, while his musical community has already raised over $8,000 to help him get back on his feet. His regular spot, E-K's Hideaway, is planning a fundraiser on Nov. 28, 2026.

Even after losing so much, including books and jewelry, Jack says he's focused on supporting fellow tenants.

Meanwhile, the first of many anticipated lawsuits in connection with the disaster had already been filed by a construction worker alleging "missteps and negligence," and there's an ongoing criminal investigation into what caused the collapse.