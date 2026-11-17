Brooklyn collapse kills 8 and destroys Omari Jack's $100,000+ collection
A tragic building collapse in Brooklyn on November 11, 2026, wiped out DJ Omari Jack's prized collection worth more than $100,000: three decades of rare reggae and disco albums gone.
The disaster also claimed eight lives and injured 18 people, leaving Jack and his neighbors facing a tough road ahead.
Community raises $8,000+ for Omari Jack
Jack is currently living in a hotel with a relative, while his musical community has already raised over $8,000 to help him get back on his feet. His regular spot, E-K's Hideaway, is planning a fundraiser on Nov. 28, 2026.
Even after losing so much, including books and jewelry, Jack says he's focused on supporting fellow tenants.
Meanwhile, the first of many anticipated lawsuits in connection with the disaster had already been filed by a construction worker alleging "missteps and negligence," and there's an ongoing criminal investigation into what caused the collapse.