Buddhist monks begin hunger strike over Anuradhapura sacred zone expansion

Led by Ven Balangoda Kassapa Thera, the monks are asking the government to drop the proposal and respect local traditions.

Residents and religious leaders worry new construction could disrupt key sites like Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and Ruwanweli Maha Seya stupa or limit traditional practices.

The protest is also calling for the release of monk Galagodaatte Gnanasara from prison, highlighting ongoing tensions between development and cultural preservation in Sri Lanka.