Budhi Gandaki landslide strands over 100 foreign trekkers, 96 evacuated
World
A sudden landslide in central Nepal on Sunday left over 100 foreign trekkers stranded after flooding wiped out trails and bridges along the Budhi Gandaki River.
Rescue teams have already evacuated 96 people, including nine foreigners, from the Gorkha district, about 100km from Kathmandu.
Floodwaters recede, villagers out of contact
While floodwaters are finally receding, five villagers are out of contact and local communities are dealing with major damage: three hydro plants and several homes were damaged.
Thankfully, no deaths have been reported so far. Trekkers are safe for now in areas with restaurants and tea houses.
Meanwhile, experts say it's time to investigate what caused the disaster, since mountain regions like this are especially vulnerable to sudden changes.