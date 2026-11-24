Bus and truck collide in Ras Al Khaimah killing 11
A serious road accident in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, saw a passenger bus and a truck collide on Al Watan Road, leaving 11 people dead.
Emergency teams rushed to the scene to help and manage traffic, but sadly, many lives were lost.
UAE Ministry of Interior probes crash
The UAE's Ministry of Interior is now investigating what led to the crash.
They have asked everyone to stick to official updates and not share rumors.
This tragedy comes soon after another deadly accident in 2026, raising fresh concerns about road safety in the region.