Bus and truck crash in Manisa kills 11, injures 27
World
A serious road accident in Manisa, Turkey, left 11 people dead and 27 hurt after a passenger bus traveling from Bursa to Izmir collided with a truck and overturned near the Akhisar highway entrance on Sunday morning.
Emergency teams responded quickly, getting the injured to local hospitals.
Authorities investigating severe Manisa crash
Authorities are investigating what led to the crash, which was so intense it pushed the bus over safety barriers and shattered its windshield.
Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci shared that officials are closely monitoring the situation and working with emergency crews.
Local media photos show just how severe the damage was and highlight how important quick action is during such emergencies.