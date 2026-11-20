Bus crash in Abdanan kills 13, sparking protests, 7 arrested
After a tragic bus crash killed 13 oil and gas workers, local grief quickly turned into loud anti-government protests in Abdanan, Iran.
People hit the streets with chants like "Death to the dictator," and even called for the return of the Pahlavi dynasty, showing just how frustrated many are with Iran's current leaders.
At least seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested during these demonstrations.
Iran uses tear gas, cuts internet
Authorities responded by firing tear gas and cutting off internet access to try to stop the protests from spreading.
The U.N. has stepped in, urging Iran to respect people's right to protest peacefully.
These events highlight ongoing unrest in Kurdish-majority areas and growing dissatisfaction among ethnic minorities who feel ignored by those in power.