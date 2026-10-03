Bus crashes into tree near West Bromwich bus station, injuries
World
A bus crashed into a tree near West Bromwich bus station on Saturday morning, leaving reports of injuries.
The impact was so intense that the seating area was split by the tree.
One witness called it "shocking" and said it looked like the bus had been cut in half.
Emergency crews arrived quickly to help those hurt.
Bus services diverted, police seek witnesses
The crash led to bus services being diverted around the area, with National Express busses being diverted around the area.
Police are now asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward and help with their investigation.