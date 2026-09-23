Buyers target haunted Taiwan homes amid 14% H1 2026 growth
World
With Taiwan's economy expanded by 14% in the first half of 2026, buyers are eyeing haunted homes (xiong zhai) for big discounts, sometimes one-half off regular prices.
These places have a spooky past, but the savings are tempting, especially as Taiwan's economy was driven by the island's AI and semiconductor industries.
Taiwan banks deny haunted home loans
Haunted homes might be cheap, but there's a twist: banks often won't give loans because they worry about resale value.
Plus, cultural beliefs run deep, especially during ghost month, when many locals do rituals to clear out bad vibes before moving in.