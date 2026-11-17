California Governor Gavin Newsom sued by DAs over 548 commutations
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a major lawsuit from district attorneys in 30 counties after he decided to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates.
The DAs argue he overstepped his powers and did not give enough notice to victims' families.
Newsom, who announced the move earlier this month, stands by his decision, saying he had "a moral imperative to stand against state-sanctioned killings" and noted that California has "the largest death row in the western hemisphere."
California Supreme Court to decide clemency
The lawsuit has sparked heated debate among both legal officials and victims' families; some prosecutors back Newsom's stand against capital punishment, while others worry about skipping proper procedures.
Even among victims' families, opinions are split; for example, Polly Klaas's sisters support clemency, but their father disagrees.
The California Supreme Court will have the final say on clemency for inmates with multiple convictions, and more prosecutors are expected to weigh in at an upcoming press briefing.