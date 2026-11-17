California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a major lawsuit from district attorneys in 30 counties after he decided to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates.

The DAs argue he overstepped his powers and did not give enough notice to victims' families.

Newsom, who announced the move earlier this month, stands by his decision, saying he had "a moral imperative to stand against state-sanctioned killings" and noted that California has "the largest death row in the western hemisphere."