California hiker Brian Seibert dies descending Mount Morgan's 13,000-foot summit
World
Brian Seibert, 53, a California hiker, sadly lost his life after informing others that he was on his way down from Mount Morgan's 13,000-foot summit on October 4.
When he didn't make it back that night, search teams quickly jumped into action.
Yosemite helicopter 551 recovers Seibert's body
Rescuers used everything from mobile forensics to K-9 team and even dropped in by helicopter at 12,500 feet.
Seibert's body was spotted the next day but couldn't be recovered right away because of dangerous terrain.
On October 7, Yosemite National Park helicopter 551 finally brought him home.
Mono County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team and Mono County Search and Rescue were involved.