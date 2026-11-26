California Jan 1 2027 requires boosters under 16 unless belt-fit
California has a new law set to take effect Jan. 1, 2027, that could mean kids and teens up to 16 will need to use booster seats unless they pass a seat belt safety test.
Starting January 1, 2027, drivers will have to check five specific belt-fit rules before letting younger passengers ride without a booster.
The goal is to reduce the risk of serious injuries and deaths among young passengers.
Majority of car seats misinstalled
Turns out, more than half of car seats were installed incorrectly, according to a 2021 study by AAA and the National Safety Council.
Supporters like AAA and local auto clubs hope the new law helps families avoid common mistakes and keeps more young people protected during car rides.