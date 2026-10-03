California rolls out workplace AI laws limiting firings and surveillance
California is stepping up for workers by rolling out fresh laws to keep AI in check at work.
These rules ban bosses from relying entirely on AI to decide whether to fire workers, predict emotions, or collect brain data.
Companies now have to tell employees if layoffs are driven by AI and can't use AI surveillance in bathrooms.
It's all about tackling real worries around job security, bias, and privacy as tech gets smarter.
California union-backed early AI protections
With not much happening at the federal level, California's move puts it ahead of other states on workplace AI rules.
Driven by unions and worker advocates, these laws are some of the first of their kind in the US even though they don't let individuals sue directly.
As more jobs get touched by AI, California's approach could inspire similar protections across the country.