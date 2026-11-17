California tides set records with San Diego 85cm, LA 82cm
California's beaches are seeing the highest water levels ever, with San Diego seeing century-old tide records in late October 2026 and Los Angeles not far behind at 82cm.
San Diego hit 85cm above the local average of the highest high tides.
These numbers aren't just impressive: they're historic.
NOAA warns California flooding and erosion
It all comes down to a supercharged El Nino, which is warming up Pacific waters and sending big waves (called Kelvin waves) toward the coast.
Add in a marine heat wave and some extra-strong high tides from the moon and sun, and you've got a recipe for rising seas.
Noaa says this pattern could stick around into early 2027, raising concerns about flooding and beach erosion through January-March 2027.