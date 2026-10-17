California wildfires force evacuations as Santa Ana winds spread blazes
Wildfires are tearing through California again, with more than a dozen blazes burning homes and forcing people to leave.
The Norte Fire near Los Angeles has already damaged or destroyed six homes and rapidly grew to more than 450 acres in a few hours.
Other fires, like the Bryson in Malibu and Henderson in San Diego County, are spreading fast thanks to strong Santa Ana winds and way above average temperatures for this time of year.
Firefighters are struggling (one even suffered heat exhaustion), and the National Weather Service has put out a red flag warning.
More than 400 fight Bryson Fire
Division 3 Fire Chief Mark Backoff says they continue to engage in the firefight, and have additional resources coming, with more than 400 people fighting just the Bryson Fire in Malibu, Los Angeles County.
Even though there have been fewer wildfires this year overall, extreme heat is making things tough for crews statewide.
The National Weather Service is also warning everyone about ongoing health risks from these high temperatures.