California wildfires force evacuations as Santa Ana winds spread blazes

Wildfires are tearing through California again, with more than a dozen blazes burning homes and forcing people to leave.

The Norte Fire near Los Angeles has already damaged or destroyed six homes and rapidly grew to more than 450 acres in a few hours.

Other fires, like the Bryson in Malibu and Henderson in San Diego County, are spreading fast thanks to strong Santa Ana winds and way above average temperatures for this time of year.

Firefighters are struggling (one even suffered heat exhaustion), and the National Weather Service has put out a red flag warning.