Canada: Police issue warning ahead of 'Khalistan Zindabad' rallies

The Peel Regional Police (PRP) in Canada has issued a warning ahead of the planned "Khalistan Zindabad" rallies outside two prominent temples on Sunday. The rallies, organized by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), are set to take place at Triveni Mandir Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area and Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia. The PRP has warned that "unlawful acts and criminal behavior will not be tolerated" during these events.

Safety measures Court order obtained for protest in Surrey The PRP has expressed its support for the "right to a lawful and peaceful assembly." Officers will be deployed to maintain public order and crowd safety during the rallies. The temple management in Surrey has obtained a court order prohibiting demonstrators from gathering within 100 meters of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir's premises. This was necessary as no similar bylaw exists in Surrey, unlike Brampton, where such protests are already banned within 100 meters of places of worship.

Community worries PRP assured us of community safety: Spiritual leader Yudhishthir Dhanrajh, spiritual leader of Triveni Mandir, said PRP officers assured them of community safety. He expressed annoyance at the planned rallies, calling them harassment, and said devotees may become anxious. Despite these concerns, the temple will continue its regular activities on Sunday with weekly satsang and daily darshan open to visitors.

Advertisement