Canada shooter who killed 9 was 'female in a dress' 

A tragic shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada , left 10 people dead, including the suspected shooter, on Wednesday. According to reports, the Canadian police, upon receiving the report of an active shooter, sent an alert to residents' phones describing the suspect as a "female in a dress with brown hair." She was found dead on the school premises with what is believed to be a self-inflicted injury.

Casualties 25 people being treated for non-life-threatening injuries The police reported that six people were found dead inside the school. Two others were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries. A third victim died while being transported to the hospital. In addition, two bodies were discovered at a secondary location linked to the incident. Around 25 people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local medical center.

Community response Shelter-in-place order issued after the shooting The Tumbler Ridge police issued a shelter-in-place order after the shooting at 1:20pm. Residents were advised to stay indoors and lock their doors. The order was lifted five hours later. Approximately 100 people, including staff and students, were evacuated from the school safely. RCMP's North District Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd said they are still trying to understand what motivated the shooting. "We have multiple layers of support coming for our students...teachers, for our community of Tumbler Ridge," he said.

Ongoing investigation Police investigating possible motive behind shooting Floyd stated that while police have identified the shooter, they would not release any information for privacy reasons. He also declined to confirm whether the shooter was a youngster. Tumbler Ridge is a town of around 2,400 inhabitants located at the base of the Rocky Mountains in western Canada, approximately 680 kilometers (422 miles) from the US border. Police believe there is no longer ongoing threat to the public

