'Canada Welcomes Modi' rally in Toronto December 11, 30,000 expected
Big crowds are gearing up for the "Canada Welcomes Modi" event in Toronto on December 11, with approximately 30,000 people set to attend and about 600 organizations on board.
The exact venue is still under wraps for security reasons, but it's expected to be as packed as Modi's Melbourne event earlier this year.
Modi to seal Ottawa economic partnership
This is Prime Minister Modi's first trip to Canada since 2015 and comes after a recent improvement in India-Canada relations, especially since Mark Carney assumed a prominent public role.
During his visit, Modi and Carney are planning to seal a major economic partnership deal in Ottawa on December 12, a big move for both countries.
This Toronto gathering will be the largest since the huge Houston event back in 2019.