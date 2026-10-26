Canadian authorities arrest Amritpal Bath, Punjab Police seek extradition
World
Amritpal Bath, a Punjab gangster wanted for nearly 20 criminal cases, has been caught by Canadian authorities.
Punjab Police are now working to bring him back to India, with officials confirming that paperwork for his extradition is already in progress.
Amritpal Bath accused in village murder
Bath, also known as Harpreet Singh, is accused of planning the murder of a village leader in January 2024 and is also suspected of having links with the Khalistan Zindabad Force.
His detention has stirred up concerns about safety in Punjab and even led to discussions in the state assembly about his case and its impact on law and order.