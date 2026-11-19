Car speeds through Kafr Qasim, injures 8, police suspect intent
A car sped through four spots in Kafr Qasim, Israel, on Wednesday evening, hitting groups of Palestinian residents and injuring eight people, including several women coming from a nearby wedding.
Police think the crashes might have been intentional.
Shin Bet probes, Arab lawmakers criticize
Israel's Shin Bet security service is now involved, even though the suspect has no criminal record.
The attacks have sparked criticism from Arab lawmakers, who blame heated political rhetoric for rising violence.
Community activist Said Issa called it an "act of terror," reflecting growing fears among Arab citizens after similar incidents in the region.