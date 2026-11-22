Carbon Brief finds Russia, Saudi Arabia, Australia top carbon exporters
A new study by Carbon Brief reveals that Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Australia have exported the most carbon emissions through fossil fuel sales, nearly 70 gigatons for Russia, about 60 gigatons for Saudi Arabia, and over 25 gigatons for Australia.
Instead of just looking at where fossil fuels are burned, this research spotlights where they come from, putting more focus on the countries supplying them.
Study introduces extraction based accounting
The study introduces "extraction-based accounting," which links emissions to where fossil fuels are dug up rather than where they're used.
This fresh approach could shift how we think about climate responsibility, especially for countries that import a lot of energy, and might shake up who gets called out in global climate talks.