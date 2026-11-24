Cargo ship near Khor Fakkan struck by unknown projectile, fire
A cargo ship anchored near Khor Fakkan in the U.A.E. was struck by an unknown projectile on Tuesday, causing a fire on board.
Luckily, everyone on board is safe and there were no injuries.
Delayed report fuels maritime tensions
UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident, which has sparked fresh concerns about safety for ships in this busy area.
Tensions have been running high lately after Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned against unauthorized navigation, following several oil tankers hitting naval mines nearby.
Meanwhile, US and Qatari officials just wrapped up talks aimed at calming things down in the region.