Caspian Airlines touches down as US exemption reopens Najaf, Iraq

This move is a big deal for Shiite pilgrims heading to Iraq's holy sites, as well as Iraqi students and patients who rely on flights to Iran for studies or medical care.

With the new agreement, 40 daily flights to and from Najaf, except Mahan Air, which is still banned.

Iraqi Airways also got the go-ahead to start its own routes between Najaf and Iran this month, making travel easier all around despite ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.