CCTV captures moment Houthi missile hit Riyadh airport, killing 13 

The missile strike is said to be the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began.

One more person was killed and 11 injured in a second strike at the international airport in Riyadh on Sunday.

A Saudi military spokesman said a projectile hit King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, causing a fire in one of its passenger halls.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said one person, a Pakistani resident, had been killed in the attack.