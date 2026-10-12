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Home / News / World News / CCTV captures moment Houthi missile hit Riyadh airport, killing 13 
CCTV captures moment Houthi missile hit Riyadh airport, killing 13 
The strike left 13 dead and over 300 injured

CCTV captures moment Houthi missile hit Riyadh airport, killing 13 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 12, 2026
11:36 am
What's the story

New CCTV footage has been released by Al Arabiya, which shows the moment a Houthi missile struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The incident took place on Saturday as passengers, including Umrah pilgrims, were preparing to board their flights. The strike left 13 dead and over 300 injured. Among the deceased is Mohammed Yusuf, a 46-year-old Indian IT professional from Hyderabad. His wife and two children were also injured in the attack and are currently in critical condition.

Twitter Post

CCTV captures attack

Diplomatic response

Indian embassy monitoring situation, coordinating with local authorities

The Indian embassy in Riyadh said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to assist those injured.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also expressed condolences and assured support to the affected families.

Saudi civil aviation authorities have confirmed that among the dead are four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis, and one each from Palestine, United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Sudan.

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Ongoing conflict

2nd attack claims one life 

The missile strike is said to be the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began.

One more person was killed and 11 injured in a second strike at the international airport in Riyadh on Sunday.

A Saudi military spokesman said a projectile hit King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, causing a fire in one of its passenger halls.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said one person, a Pakistani resident, had been killed in the attack.

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International condemnation

Houthi movement has claimed responsibility 

Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks and warned airlines and passengers against using Saudi Arabian airports and airspace.

They also attacked oil facilities and Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, their military spokesman, Brig Gen Yahya Saree, said.

He vowed to continue the "escalating operations deep inside Saudi Arabia," warning that all Saudi airports were potential targets apart from the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

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