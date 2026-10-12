CCTV captures moment Houthi missile hit Riyadh airport, killing 13
What's the story
New CCTV footage has been released by Al Arabiya, which shows the moment a Houthi missile struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The incident took place on Saturday as passengers, including Umrah pilgrims, were preparing to board their flights. The strike left 13 dead and over 300 injured. Among the deceased is Mohammed Yusuf, a 46-year-old Indian IT professional from Hyderabad. His wife and two children were also injured in the attack and are currently in critical condition.
Twitter Post
CCTV captures attack
Al Arabiya shows footage of the moment yesterday’s Houthi attack struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including Umrah pilgrims preparing to board their flights before the strike. pic.twitter.com/Gp2xPdmkuK— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 11, 2026
Diplomatic response
Indian embassy monitoring situation, coordinating with local authorities
The Indian embassy in Riyadh said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to assist those injured.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also expressed condolences and assured support to the affected families.
Saudi civil aviation authorities have confirmed that among the dead are four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis, and one each from Palestine, United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Sudan.
Ongoing conflict
2nd attack claims one life
The missile strike is said to be the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began.
One more person was killed and 11 injured in a second strike at the international airport in Riyadh on Sunday.
A Saudi military spokesman said a projectile hit King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, causing a fire in one of its passenger halls.
Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said one person, a Pakistani resident, had been killed in the attack.
International condemnation
Houthi movement has claimed responsibility
Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks and warned airlines and passengers against using Saudi Arabian airports and airspace.
They also attacked oil facilities and Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, their military spokesman, Brig Gen Yahya Saree, said.
He vowed to continue the "escalating operations deep inside Saudi Arabia," warning that all Saudi airports were potential targets apart from the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.