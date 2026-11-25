CDC alerts Iowa before Army detonates 5 tons lead azide
Heads up, Iowa: The CDC just put out a health advisory because the US Army is set to blow up 5 tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on November 25.
Locals are being told to keep an eye on alerts, stay inside (or leave if asked), and wait for an all clear before heading out again.
CDC: Seal homes, use high-efficiency filters
To help protect against lead dust, the CDC suggests sealing up your home and using high-efficiency air filters.
The Army plans to use barriers and thousands of gallons of water during the blast to keep things contained.
Even though some in the community are worried, officials say this is actually the safest way to get rid of the chemical.
The CDC will keep working with local health teams and share updates as things unfold.