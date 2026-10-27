Chapman University survey: Americans view AI as top national threat
A new Chapman University survey found that Americans are now more worried about artificial intelligence (AI) than even a loved one becoming seriously ill.
People see AI as a major threat to both politics and the economy, ranking it among their top national fears.
This shows just how much concern about AI has become part of everyday life.
Most Americans see risk from AI
Fears about corrupt officials and global conflict are still big, but AI is catching up fast.
Another poll found two out of three Americans think there is at least a moderate risk that AI could actually harm humanity.
As Christopher Bader of Chapman University puts it, understanding these worries matters as technology keeps moving forward and politicians start using more AI in campaigns.
With so much money and attention on this technology, expect the debate around AI's impact to stick around for a while.