Chathuranga Abeysinghe to outline Sri Lanka reset at NDTV summit
Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Sri Lanka's deputy minister of industry and entrepreneurship development, is set to speak at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi on October 22.
He'll share his take on "Sri Lanka's Economic Reset," focusing on how the country can bounce back and build resilience.
The summit gathers leaders from around the world under the theme "A World Between Orders."
Chathuranga Abeysinghe elected from Colombo
Elected from Colombo in 2024 with the National People's Power party, Abeysinghe brings both political experience and a strong academic background: he studied finance and is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
Before politics, he worked as lead data evangelist at MAS Holdings, championing data-driven business ideas.
He also served as a guest lecturer and panelist at several educational institutions in Sri Lanka.