Chiang Wan-an defeats Puma Shen in Taipei mayoral race
Taipei just saw a big political shift: Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) kept control of the city, with Chiang Wan-an beating Puma Shen from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
The KMT won 53.8% of the vote, ending the DPP's attempt to regain control of Taipei for the first time since 1994 and marking a tough loss for them.
Puma Shen concedes amid Beijing sanctions
After results came in, Shen thanked his supporters and said, "I know there's many people crying here. I want to thank every person who voted for me," taking responsibility for the defeat.
While local issues like social welfare were front and center, China's influence loomed large: Beijing even sanctioned Shen during his campaign.