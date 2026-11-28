Taipei just saw a big political shift: Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) kept control of the city, with Chiang Wan-an beating Puma Shen from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The KMT won 53.8% of the vote, ending the DPP's attempt to regain control of Taipei for the first time since 1994 and marking a tough loss for them.