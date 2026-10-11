China and Pakistan plan 1st-ever Karakoram 2026 drills in Xinjiang
China and Pakistan are launching their first-ever joint army exercise, "Karakoram 2026," this October in Xinjiang.
The main goal is to boost counterterrorism skills and strengthen defense ties.
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Chen Xi said it's all about helping both sides work better together on the ground.
China and Pakistan expand army cooperation
This drill marks a big upgrade in China-Pakistan military teamwork, building on previous navy and air exercises like Sea Guardians and Shaheen.
It follows last year's Operation Sindoor, showing the two countries are expanding army cooperation to regular army forces.
The training will focus on practical counterterror tactics, including how to handle drones, with Chinese expert Zhang Jueshe noting it reflects growing trust and shared know-how between the nations.