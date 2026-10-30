China denies reports it spied on NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
World
China has pushed back against reports that it tried to spy on NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, calling the accusations "groundless speculation."
The story came up after US officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang, a businesswoman tied to Singapore's Megaspeed, of gathering information about NVIDIA for China.
NVIDIA says it follows export rules
The allegations also mention attempts to divert AI technology to China, but Beijing strongly denies this and suggests it's just part of a US campaign to make them look bad.
Since 2022, the US has restricted exports of NVIDIA's top chips to China over security worries.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA says it follows all export rules and didn't share sensitive information with Megaspeed, which is now running its own internal investigation.