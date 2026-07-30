China now has a drone hub near Mount Everest
What's the story
China has set up a new drone research and development center in Tibet, close to Mount Everest. The facility, named the Plateau Drone R&D Application Centre, was inaugurated at Xizang University. It is China's first dedicated platform for the research, development, and application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in high-altitude environments.
Strategic advantage
Center to help China gain edge over US
The new high-altitude drone hub is expected to give China an edge in its tech race with the US.
The facility will leverage Xizang University's strengths in plateau sciences and contribute to national low-altitude economic development strategies.
It also aims to meet local needs while creating new interdisciplinary strengths, as per a report by state-run Xinhua news agency.
Tech support
Resources that will support new center
The Plateau Drone R&D Application Centre will be supported by the "Plateau Science and Technology" disciplinary cluster, national Outstanding Engineer teams, and the Autonomous Region's Innovation Centre for Smart Construction and Resilience of Major Plateau Infrastructure.
Sun Xianzhong, Vice-Chair of the Xizang Autonomous Regional People's Congress Standing Committee and Party Secretary of Xizang University, said these resources would provide strong backing for the center.
Program expansion
Other recent developments at Xizang University
Along with the recent approval of new programs in artificial intelligence and New Energy Science and Engineering, Xizang University has also formally registered a micro-specialty called "Plateau Intelligent Low-Altitude UAV Applications."
The center will focus on solving key technical challenges for high-altitude UAVs and developing integrated platforms for ecological protection, border patrols, security and transport, geological monitoring, and emergency supply delivery.