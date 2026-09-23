China expels Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli in corruption crackdown

China just kicked out two top military generals in a move that's being called a major win against corruption.

The Communist Party says this is all about keeping the army clean and loyal, and the PLA Daily even called it "The serious investigation and punishment of the two eliminated a major hidden political danger for the party and the military and constitutes a major victory in the military's tough, protracted and overall battle against corruption." for discipline and following party orders.

The two generals, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, were big names on the Central Military Commission, with careers dating back to Vietnam campaigns in the 1970s.