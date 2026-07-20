China's rare earth exports to Japan paused in June

China had first imposed export controls on heavy rare earth elements and magnets in April 2025.

It then tightened restrictions further in January 2026 and introduced two more rounds of curbs in February, targeting major Japanese industrial conglomerates.

Despite the ongoing restrictions, China's overall exports of rare earth magnets increased to 5,649 metric tons in June from 4,730 tons in May.

This suggests Beijing is selectively easing shipments while maintaining pressure on specific countries like Japan.