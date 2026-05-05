China: 26 dead, over 60 injured in fireworks factory explosion

A massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Changsha, Hunan province, China , has left at least 26 dead and injured 61 others. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at a plant operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co. The blast's cause is under investigation, and police have detained the company's person in charge.

Twitter Post Visuals of the blast's aftermath 🇨🇳 26 killed, 61 hurt in massive fireworks factory blast in Liuyang; rescue underwaypic.twitter.com/vb7Epc6FhH — U.S.A.I. 🇺🇸 (@researchUSAI) May 5, 2026

Rescue efforts Search and rescue operations mostly completed Nearly 500 rescuers have been deployed to the site of the explosion. Aerial footage showed white smoke still billowing from some areas, and facilities were either collapsed or damaged. Changsha mayor Chen Bozhang said search and rescue operations are mostly completed, but verification of casualties and identification of victims is still ongoing.

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Presidential response Xi Jinping calls for all-out efforts to save injured Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out efforts" to find those unaccounted for and save the injured. He also urged a swift investigation into the cause of the blast and serious accountability. President Xi ordered enhanced risk screening, hazard control in key industries, and improved public safety management after this incident.

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