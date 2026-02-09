Why is China commissioning so many coal power plants?

Despite a massive increase in solar and wind power generation, China has commissioned more coal power plants than ever before. In 2025 alone, over 50 large coal units (individual boiler and turbine sets with generating capacity of 1GW or more) were commissioned. This is a significant increase from the less than 20 such units added annually over the last decade.

Capacity surge Massive expansion in coal power generation China has added a whopping 78GW of new coal power capacity in 2025, a sharp increase from previous years. The data comes from a joint report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CRECA) and Global Energy Monitor. "The scale of the buildout is staggering," said Christine Shearer, co-author of the report.

Comparison More coal power capacity than India added in a decade In 2025 alone, China added more coal power capacity than India has in the last decade. This massive expansion comes even as wind and solar power generation continues to grow at an even faster rate. In 2025, China added 315GW of solar capacity and 119GW of wind energy, according to data from the National Energy Administration.

Advertisement

Energy demands Explaining the reasons behind China's coal obsession China's early development stage compared to the US or Europe means it needs more energy to sustain its growth. The country's 1.4 billion people are increasingly entering the middle class, leading to higher electricity consumption for appliances like air conditioners and washing machines. Power shortages in parts of China in 2021 and 2022 fueled concerns over energy security, thus prompting a surge in applications and permits for new coal plants.

Advertisement

Policy stance Coal seen as reliable backup for wind, solar The Chinese government sees coal as a reliable backup for wind and solar, which are weather-dependent. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said last year that coal should "play an important underpinning and balancing role" for years to come. An industry group also recently said that coal-fired power will remain crucial for stability, even as other energy sources take over.