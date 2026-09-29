China requires travel approval for relatives of top AI executives
China just rolled out new travel restrictions for direct relatives like spouses and children of top private-sector AI executives whose work is deemed vital to national security.
Now, if their spouses or children want to go abroad, they'll need official approval first.
The goal? To stop sensitive tech know-how from making its way to the US building on earlier rules that already limited these executives' own travel.
Covers AI leaders and founders
These restrictions cover leaders at major AI companies and startup founders, not just a few big names.
It's all happening as tensions with the US heat up, especially after Meta bought Manus, which worried Chinese officials.
Basically, China's doubling down on keeping its tech secrets close and tightening control over who can leave when it comes to high-stakes technology.