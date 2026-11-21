US panel warns China's Pakistan support part of larger strategy
What's the story
The United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission has said that China's military backing to Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor" in May 2025 was part of a larger strategy to curb India's rise. The commission's annual report highlighted China's use of military pressure and industrial supply restrictions against India. It also recommended increased intelligence, maritime, and manufacturing cooperation between the US and India as a countermeasure.
Strategic partner
Report highlights India's role in countering China
The report stressed India's strategic importance in balancing power in Asia and as an alternative to Chinese manufacturing.
It said, "India is one of the few powers outside the US alliance system with the scale to materially affect the long-term competition with China."
The three-day conflict between India and Pakistan was a major highlight of this report, showcasing China's ability to bolster Pakistan during crises without direct involvement.
Technical assistance
China admitted providing technical support to Pakistan
Earlier this year, China admitted to giving on-site technical support to Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor."
A Chinese engineer, Zhang Heng, said he was part of a team that provided technical assistance to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the conflict.
This is a major step up from China's long-standing military ties with Pakistan.
Economic tactics
Tensions with China remain along the border
Along with backing Pakistan, China has continued its military buildup and asserted its claims along the border.
Despite a 2024 agreement ending a four-year standoff in eastern Ladakh, tensions remain along the Arunachal Pradesh border.
The report also warned of China's economic pressure tactics on India by restricting exports of key inputs and products to slow India's electronics manufacturing.
Strategic response
India expanding military cooperation with US
In response to China's economic pressure, India is modernizing its military, building domestic manufacturing capacity, restricting Chinese involvement in sensitive sectors, and expanding cooperation with the US.
However, the commission noted that India's industrial expansion still relies on Chinese machinery and components.
It also urged Washington to strengthen ties with New Delhi in defense technology and supply chains.