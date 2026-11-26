China says border with India generally stable, reiterates Arunachal dispute
China says things along its border with India are "generally stable" right now.
However, China's spokesperson reminded everyone that they still don't see Arunachal Pradesh as part of India.
Both sides are relying on diplomatic and military chats to stick to earlier agreements and keep things peaceful.
India and China hold LAC talks
India and China just wrapped up another round of high-level talks on November 24, aiming to cool down tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.
Even though it's unclear if new protocols will kick in before winter, both countries are keeping a strong troop presence at the border, showing they're serious about security while staying open to more conversations.